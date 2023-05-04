New Leeds boss Sam Allardyce accused a court judge of “poor judgement” on Wednesday after his long-time assistant Sammy Lee was blocked from joining him at Elland Road due to jury duty.

Former Liverpool midfielder Lee has worked alongside Allardyce during his short spell as England manager and at Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom.

However, with Allardyce only appointed for the final four Premier League games of the season to try and save Leeds from relegation, Lee has been blocked from joining him.

