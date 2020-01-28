The police have arrested one of two men who allegedly attacked another during an argument in Marsalforn on Monday at 8pm.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said the arrested man and the victim are both 24-year-old Somalis.

The alleged attacker lives in Żebbuġ, Gozo and was arrested at a bar in the village.

His victim, who was lightly injured in the face with an iron bar, lives in Munxar.

The police said the victim was attacked by two men who also stole cash from him before escaping. The second man suspected of being involved has yet to be apprehended.

Police investigations are continuing.