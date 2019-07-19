A man who allegedly stole from charity boxes to fuel his drug addiction was remanded in custody on Monday, hours after he was arrested.

Clint Cauchi, 34, from Siġġiewi, is the prime suspect behind the theft of a collection box at a pharmacy in his hometown.

On Monday he was charged with theft, breaching three earlier bail decrees as well as allegedly committing the wrongdoing whilst under a probation order. His bail bonds totaled €10,000.

He was also charged with begging on the streets of Qormi in the days preceding his arrest.

The man pleaded not guilty.

His legal aid lawyer, Benjamin Valenzia, did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, remanded the man in custody and urged the director of prisons to provide him with all necessary help to overcome his addiction.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.