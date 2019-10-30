Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been served with fresh charges, seven months into the compilation of evidence stage of his case, bringing proceedings back to a fresh start.

The new charges are related to breaching money laundering laws as well as promoting an organisation with a view to committing criminal offences. They join to an already long list of offences he stands accused of.

Mr Azzopardi was escorted to court on Wednesday under the usual tight security to face ongoing proceedings alongside his 31-year-old girlfriend and mother-of-five, whose name has been banned from publication in the interests of her minor offspring.

The 29-year-old man was arrested in March and has since been held in custody while facing prosecution over a multitude of charges ranging from drug trafficking and aggravated possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to criminal conspiracy and circulation of fake cash.

He is also accused of defrauding three shops in San Ġwann and Sliema, having an unlicensed weapon, threatening and injuring a third party as well as breaching bail.

On Wednesday, seven months into the compilation of evidence stage and after an endless succession of witnesses, the prosecution announced in court it was issuing fresh charges against Mr Azzopardi.

"I was rather taken aback. I did not know about this," Franco Debono, the accused’s lawyer commented as he embarked upon lengthy submissions challenging the prosecution’s manouevre and pointing out that the accused had not been notified of the addition.

He also pointed out that proceedings could only continue uninterrupted if an application signed by the Attorney General, which was not the case since a new charge sheet including new charges and signed by police inspectors had been filed, meaning proceedings had to start afresh.

"This is a court wherein the rights of all must be safeguarded, where justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done," he argued adding that once fresh charges had been issued, the proceedings "technically went back to the arraignment stage," which meant that the accused would once again be asked to confirm his personal details and his plea - effectively meaning the proceedings would have to start from scratch.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, had simply been asked to authorise the additional charges by way of a correction to the charge sheet, "still dated March 15, 2019", Dr Debono added.

Faced with these arguments, the magistrate retired to chambers to ponder upon the issue and after temporarily suspending the sitting returned with declaring that since the procedure had not been followed," the prosecuting officers were to confirm the amended charges "under oath".

This done, Mr Azzopardi confirmed his personal details and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

All witnesses having already testified will, however, not be asked to return to the witness stand, this having been dispensed with by the defence.

The compilation continues in December.

Inspectors Mark Mercieca, Justine Grech and Nicholas Vella prosecuted, assisted by lawyers Elaine Mercieca and Ann Marie Cutajar from the AG’s Office.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia was also defence counsel.