Alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has regained his personal freedom after being arrested in July following a car chase in Madliena by police acting on a tip-off about his suspected involvement in drug trafficking.

The 33-year-old man, who was out on bail over separate drug-related charges, was arraigned on July 23, a day after speeding off in his grey BMW as soon as two police vehicles tried to block his path.

He reversed suddenly and sped on against the flow of traffic, colliding with three third-party vehicles, police witnesses subsequently testified in court.

At one point, the BMW driver was spotted throwing a “white” object out of the window.

Police later discovered a bag and a whitish substance scattered on the ground where they had previously seen the driver throwing something out of his window.

The white substance was subsequently tested and found to be some 133 grams of cocaine.

Azzopardi was arrested and arraigned, facing a raft of charges including cocaine possession in circumstances indicating that the drug was not solely for his personal use, damaging third party vehicles, reckless and dangerous driving, disobeying legitimate police orders, driving without a valid licence, breaching previous bail conditions and relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

During his interrogation, Azzopardi told investigators that he never realised that he was being chased by the police and wanted to get away because he was afraid, adding that he had received threats in the past.

While proceedings continue, Azzopardi’s lawyers made a fresh application for bail which was upheld by presiding magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras against a deposit of €8,500, a personal guarantee of €11,500, daily signing of the bail book and also under a curfew.

The case continues.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion is prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are defence counsel.