A suspect drug-trafficker and his sister, arrested at Cospicua in a major drug bust four months ago, have been granted bail.

Joseph Brignone, 31, and his sister Annalise, 34, were arrested after a two-month long surveillance joint operation by the police culminating one April evening in Triq il-Kottonera where the suspect was spotted driving a Mitsubishi Shogun.

While trying to get away, the man had crashed into two police cars.

A search of his vehicle had yielded two drug sachets as well as a semi-automatic Beretta pistol.

Drug paraphernalia, knives, airgun ammunition, a crossbow, cash and bills of exchange were later discovered during a search at the man’s Cospicua home.

A second search at his sister’s home yielded various drugs, including some that were stowed away inside a trophy.

The two siblings were separately charged with aggravated possession of cocaine, cannabis and psychotropic drugs.

Joseph Brignone was further accused of drug trafficking, possession of firearms, handling stolen property as well as relapsing, while both siblings stand accused of money laundering.

As the compilation of evidence continued, the court heard how investigators had been keeping a close watch on their suspect for several weeks, noting his movements as he went from one garage in Fgura to another in Marsascala, also visiting his sister’s Cospicua flat.

A number of witnesses, including police officers and the owners of the garages targeted in the searches, testified.

When the case continued on Thursday, a fresh request for bail on behalf of both accused was upheld by the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri against a personal guarantee of €30,000 each, an order to sign the bail book daily and to abide by a curfew.

Joseph Brignone was ordered to deposit €7,000, while his sister was granted bail against a deposit of €5,000.

Last month, Emanuel Brignone, the accused’s father, was also granted bail, six days after his arraignment wherein he had pleaded not guilty to trafficking cannabis, cocaine and synthetic drugs, as well as possessing the drugs under circumstances indicating that they were not intended for his personal use and within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.