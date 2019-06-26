Suspect druglord Jordan Azzopardi has landed a suspended sentence after registering an admission in separate proceedings concerning the handling of stolen property.

The case stemmed from a fresh charge that was issued earlier in August against the 30-year old, currently residing at the Corradino Correctional Facility, over allegations that he had received some €32,000 worth of stolen electronic equipment in exchange for drugs.

Investigators on the trail of the suspect fraudster who had swindled employees at an electronics chain store in Pietà throughout February and March, paying for some six iPhones and netbooks with a stolen cheque book, had finally zoomed in on an Iranian student.

The man, Mohammed Kaveh Tahmasebi Ghareh Shiran, 24, had admitted to the fraudulent thefts upon his arraignment in March, landing a four-year jail term which is still under appeal.

However, although apparently reluctant at first to reveal the identity of the person who supplied him with drugs in exchange for the goods, he had subsequently told police that Mr Azzopardi, whom he spotted through his cell door at the lock-up, was the person who most likely had the stolen merchandise.

A search at Ta’ Liberat farmhouse in the limits of St Paul’s Bay, formerly leased by Mr Azzopardi, had yielded several of the brand-new packaged products as well as some three receipts relating to items purchased from the chain store.

The discovery led to fresh criminal proceedings against the alleged drug kingpin for having knowingly received stolen property.

As these proceedings continued on Thursday, the accused returned to court, heavily escorted by armed guards and after consulting his lawyer Franco Debono, he informed the court that he was registering an admission.

“You must know that this accusation carries with it a possible jail term,” warned magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, presiding over the case.

After being informed that the stolen items had since been returned to their lawful owner and after both parties agreed that an effective jail term would not be appropriate under the circumstances, the court declared the accused guilty and handed down a 13-month jail term suspended for three years.

Meanwhile, the other proceedings against the suspect drugs lord and his girlfriend, continue.

Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Marion Camilleri were also defence counsel.