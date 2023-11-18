A suspected fraudster who allegedly used Facebook Marketplace to swindle people through phantom book sales has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to criminal charges.

Johann Delicata, a 44-year-old Birkirkara resident who is currently unemployed, was flagged to the police after financial crimes investigators received reports about him being behind various suspected fraudulent transactions.

Six people claimed that they had paid for purchases advertised by Delicata on his Facebook Marketplace profile, but had never received their promised goods.

The total amount of funds allegedly swindled exceeded €2,000.

Delicata was tracked down, served with an arrest warrant and taken in for questioning.

On Friday, he was escorted to court and charged with allegedly defrauding six unsuspecting buyers, misappropriating the funds as well as leading a vagrant and idle life.

He was also charged with relapsing, having recently stepped out of jail after serving time over a previous conviction. He pleaded not guilty.

Delicata requested bail, his legal aid lawyer arguing that the accused had stable ties in Malta as well as a fixed address at his parents’ home.

The man had a drug problem which appeared to be the root cause behind these alleged offences, argued lawyer Leontine Calleja, explaining further that he was currently in touch with a psychologist as well as Sedqa.

His lawyer said her client wanted to begin a drug rehabilitation programme, and the alleged offences had occurred before he sought help.

However, after hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, declined the request after taking note of the documents presented by the prosecution.

To date, the accused did not offer the necessary guarantees to merit bail, the court said.

Inspector Clive Abela prosecuted.