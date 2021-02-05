Three suspect kidnappers who allegedly tied a man to a tree, holding him overnight against his will in an attempt to extort money, were in court on Friday but their victim was not.

Peter Tupta, 49, Anton Triscik, 47 and Adam Mazurkovic, 22, are currently under police custody following their arraignment last Saturday wherein they pleaded not guilty to holding their 30-year old victim against his will, using violence against him and slightly injuring him in the attempt to extort money.

Yet, when the case was called on Friday, the prosecution informed the court that the alleged victim was proving difficult to trace.

The man had apparently supplied a false address to the police and all attempts to contact him over the phone so as to summon him to the witness stand had, so far, proved futile, the prosecuting officers explained.

Meanwhile, during Friday’s first hearing, the prosecution testified about the alleged kidnapping, basing their account on what the accused had stated under questioning as well as the alleged victim’s own version.

The whole ordeal had allegedly been sparked by a debt dispute.

The victim, a Slovakian national like his alleged kidnappers, had a pending debt with Triscik and had defaulted on repayments.

The ordeal began on Triq is-Salib in Mellieħa when the trio allegedly approached their victim, forced him into a car and tied his hands together.

The kidnappers then drove to l-Aħrax tat-Tunnara where they allegedly tied him to a tree, stripped off his clothes and threatened him with a knife, then beat him and demanded money.

After untying his bindings, the men bundled their victim back into their car and drove all the way to Sliema where they held him against his will, overnight, at the hotel where they were staying.

Yet, the following afternoon, the man managed to escape, just as his kidnappers were apparently preparing to move him to another location.

The trio had gone to a notary’s office, unsuccessfully seeking to draw up and sign a constitution of debt to bind their alleged debtor.

Just on their way back from the notary’s office, their victim had finally managed to slip away.

His cries for help were heard by third parties in the vicinity and the police were alerted, promptly intervening to arrest the suspects.

A search of their hotel room had yielded gloves apparently used during the kidnap as well as a blood-stained t-shirt belonging to the alleged victim.

These items, together with the accused’s mobile phones, were presented by the prosecution as evidence.

The case continues next week.

Inspectors Jessica Bezzina, Ryan Mario Vella and Joseph Busuttil prosecuted. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell are defence counsel.