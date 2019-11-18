A man arrested on Saturday night at Paceville on suspicion of selling drugs to a 17-year old clubber was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Ryan Falzon, a 21-year old Qormi resident who claimed to have become jobless some four months ago, was charged with selling cocaine within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

He was also charged with possession of cannabis under circumstances denoting that it was not for his own use.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri explained how police patrolling the Dragonara Road area had spotted the suspect handing over a small tub to a third party. This container was later found to have suspected cannabis grass.

The search proceeded at the man’s home where police found two sachets of cocaine and four sachets of cannabis grass totaling some 100 grams.

Inspector Xerri explained how on that same night, police had arrested a 17-year old clubber who had allegedly indicated Mr Falzon as the man who had sold him cocaine.

The police objected to a request for bail but defence lawyer Franco Debono rebutted that the accused had a clean criminal record, a fixed address and a supportive mother, further pointing out that the young man had just been through the trauma of his father’s death.

However, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, turned down the request for bail since the minor was still to testify.

The court, however, issued a temporary supervision order and recommended that the accused be detained at the young offenders’ unit.

Lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Marion Camilleri were also defence counsel.