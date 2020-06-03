A Syrian man has lost a bid to avoid extradition to Hungary, where he is wanted to face people-smuggling charges.

LoiaiAljelda, 48, was arrested last month at his workplace in Malta following a European Arrest Warrant issued by a Hungarian district court in December.

He faces eight counts of conspiracy in migrant smuggling involving 93 migrants.

Aljelda had challenged the extradition request, arguing that a person cannot be tried twice for the same offence, but Magistrate Donatella Frendo said there was “absolutely no evidence" to suggest that a prior conviction by an Austrian Criminal Court related to the same facts for which he is wanted by the Hungarian authorities.

Whereas the Austrian judgment presented a certain “vagueness of details,” the Hungarian bill of indictment described with “meticulous detail the particular facts surrounding each episode,” as well as the persons involved in Aljelda’s alleged criminal activity.

The court therefore upheld the extradition request and ordered the man’s return to Hungary, upon the lapse of seven days and subject to his right of appeal.

