A man was remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to having robbed an elderly victim whom he allegedly threatened with a screwdriver, before making off with two mobile phones.

Joseph Attard, 45, was accused before Magistrate Josette Demicolion of aggravated theft which allegedly took place on Wednesday at a private residence in Gudja at around 10am.

The alleged victim was a 70-year old man.

That same morning, around 8:30am, the suspect thief had allegedly also tried to rob another Gudja man. But that attempt failed.

The suspect was arrested on Friday (which happened to be his birthday) at a construction site at Ghaxaq.

He pleaded not guilty to the alleged theft, the attempted theft as well as to relapsing.

No request for bail was made and the court remanded the man in custody.

