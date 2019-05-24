A heavily pregnant woman and her partner were escorted to court on Wednesday, where they pleaded not guilty to a series of thefts ranging from clothes and gas cylinders to a vehicle.

Sonia Mahouachi, a 24-year-old unemployed expectant mother sat alongside her partner, Anthony Borg, a 36-year-old who claimed to have been “boarded out” on account of a physical condition.

The St Paul’s Bay couple were arrested as the suspects behind a series of thefts committed over the past months targeting a clothes store at the Baystreet Complex, another clothing store at Burmarrad, a construction site at Mellieħa from where electrical wiring was taken, three gas cylinders stolen from St Julian’s last month and the theft of a brace from a Mellieħa garage.

The man was separately charged over the theft of a Maruti Gypsy from Burmarrad in March, with handling stolen property and slightly injuring a male victim. He was further charged with committing the said offences during the operative term of a suspended sentence handed down in April.

The two co-accused pleaded not guilty, a request for bail being made on behalf of both by their defence counsel Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia.

Prosecuting Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer informed the court that while he was not objecting to the request in respect of the woman, in view of the fact that she was reportedly eight-and-a-half months pregnant and needed hospital care, the same could not be said in respect of her alleged partner in crime.

Not only were civilian witnesses still to testify but “if granted bail, he’ll likely continue in his long career of alleged thieving,” the Inspector argued.

Countering these arguments, Dr Debono pointed out that in spite of the man’s voluminous criminal records, “ironically there appear to have been little measures of supervision, with probation having only been granted three months ago”.

“Should there be some form of supervision, under bail or otherwise, it would help him get on the path to rehabilitation,” Dr Debono stressed.

However, Inspector Godwin Scerri, also prosecuting, rebutted that the prosecution felt that for the time being the man ought to remain in custody, further pointing out that on one occasion the man had stolen a vehicle, which was not a minimal item.

After hearing these submissions, the Court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, turned down the request for bail in respect of the man in view of the gravity of the offences and the fact that the accused was not deemed sufficiently trustworthy to abide by bail conditions.

As for the expectant mother, the Court upheld the request, granting bail against a €500 deposit, a €5,000 personal guarantee, a curfew between 7pm and 7am and an order to sign the bail book twice a week, strongly warning the woman to inform the police in case her pregnancy impeded her from abiding by those conditions.