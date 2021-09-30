Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was delighted with his team’s performance as the Turin giants claimed a vital Champions League victory when defeating holders Chelsea 1-0 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

A goal by Federico Chiesa in the opening seconds of the second half was enough to hand Juventus their second successive win in the group.

“We have played a very good match against the European champions,” Allegri said.

“Two matches, six points, zero goals conceded therefore it’s another step forward towards qualification.

