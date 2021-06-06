Newly-appointed Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is being investigated for money laundering, reports in Italy said on Sunday.

A report on Italian newspaper La Verita said that Allegri, who has just returned as coach of Juventus after a two-year sabbatical, had received some payments in his account from a Maltese betting company and another one from Slovenia.

Allegri is currently being investigated by Bankitalia and these transactions have inevitably caught the attention of the anti-money laundering department of the Italian police.

