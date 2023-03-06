Massimiliano Allegri bemoaned Juventus striker Moise Kean being sent off just 40 seconds after coming off the bench in his team’s damaging 1-0 defeat at Roma on Sunday.

Kean lost his head after a tussle with match-winner Gianluca Mancini, inexplicably booting the Italy defender to the ground and then heading for the tunnel to the delight of the home fans.

“In the last few minutes he could have helped us. He made a mistake, he apologised but he made a mistake because he put the team in difficulty,” Allegri said to DAZN.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt