Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday that Juventus’ visit to Spezia was a relegation battle as his team head into their fifth league match of the season without a win and in the Serie A drop zone.

Juve’s 1-1 home draw with AC Milan on Sunday night left them 18th with just two points, some 10 away from league leaders Napoli, and a livid Allegri was filmed storming down the Allianz Stadium tunnel shouting “and they want to play for Juventus” about his players.

They travel to Spezia on Wednesday two points behind their hosts and looking to get their season going before the visit of European champions Chelsea next week.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta