Juventus coach Max Allegri is hoping Romelu Lukaku won’t make Chelsea’s line-up for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash.

Juve go to Chelsea with the group leadership up for grabs as the Bianconeri are currently topping the standings with 12 points, three ahead of the European champions.

“Tomorrow, we play for first place against the Premier League leaders and the Champions League winners,” Allegri said at a press conference.

“Without Lukaku, they have different characteristics differently. They’ll have fewer reference points and do more counterattacks.

