Massimiliano Allegri is the man who has taken Juventus closest to their dream of Champions League glory in recent seasons, but he begins this season’s European campaign in the midst of a dreadful start to the season which has put their domestic credentials under the spotlight.

The 52-year-old was pelted with eggs by fans when he arrived for his first spell at Juve in 2014, due to the rows in which he was involved with Juve while managing Milan and the fact he was replacing club legend Antonio Conte, but he won over supporters by leading Juve to five straight league titles and two Champions League finals.

