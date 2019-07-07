A health warning has been issued over Big Night In brand packaged popcorn due to an unlisted allergen.

The Environmental Health Directorate said the product should not be consumed by anyone allergic or intolerant to milk, as it contained a milk ingredient which was undeclared on the label.

The warning, which is based on information from the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, applies to Sweet n' Salted and Cinema Sweet flavours, and all durability dates between August 23, 2019, and February 23, 2020.

Further information can be obtained from the Health Inspectorate Services between 8.00am and 2.30pm on 21337333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera, or by email at mhi@gov.mt.