Alliance Real Estate Group celebrated its top performing property advisers of 2022 at an awards event held at the Radisson Blu Resort and Spa in Golden Bay.

Attended by over 250 real estate people, the full-day event included key note talks from Lou Bondi, Ivan Bartolo, Edward Curmi, Frank & Gordon, Muriel Grech and Paul Vincenti. All the speakers focused on personal growth, the sustained growth of branch teams and the growth of Alliance Group. They all delivered different insights from their own professional and personal perspectives.

The fast-paced show was hosted by singer Ira Losco, who also performed some of her most popular tracks. Right after lunch, she was joined on stage by Ivan Grech, who later also performed tracks with his pianist and guitarist for everyone to join in chorus.

The Grand Ballroom was coloured awash in moving lights of Alliance blues and yellow gold, as different groups of property advisers made their way on stage to receive their accolades to roaring applause.

Apart from inspirational talks, awards and lots of cheering from the fired-up audience, guests also got a chance to network with their peers during coffee breaks, lunch and after-show drinks on the sunny terrace.

Gordon Valentino’s Alliance Tigné branch won the ‘Top Sales Branch’ for service fees generated and top branch for sales volume, followed closely in second place by Fabien Debono’s Alliance Marina, which also won first place for ‘Top Sales Branch’ by service fees per capita, putting Alliance Tigné in second place in this category. Jeremy Borg Grech from Alliance Strand branch in Gżira, walked away with the trophies for third place in the three branch categories.

In the top letting branches categories, Alliance by Thirtyfour took first place for ‘Top Letting Branch by Service Fees per Capita’, ‘Service Fees Generated’ and ‘Rental Volume’, while Alliance Birkirkara achieved second place in all three categories, and the Alliance Fortizza team achieved third place in the first two categories with the award for third place in ‘Service Fees per Capita’ going to Alliance Marina.

The fast-paced event was hosted by singer Ira Losco, who also performed some of her most popular tracks.

Nico Tanti from Alliance Tigné won the trophy for ‘Highest Number of Listings Registered in 2022’, with Andrew Zammit Tabona and Elaine Meli in runner-up positions. The ‘Highest Number of Own Listings Sold in 2022’ award went to Charlene Tabone Valetta from Alliance Strand, with Duncan Camilleri and Edmond Agius placing second and third place respectively.

The award for the ‘Highest Number of Alliance Selected Listings Sold in 2022’ was won by Jean Paul Vassallo of Alliance Tigné and Lorraine Dimech of Alliance Birkirkara won the trophy for the ‘Highest Number of Alliance Selected Listings Registered in 2022’.

Jay Jay Micallef of Alliance Marina walked away with the trophy for the ‘Highest Number of Transactions in 2022’, with Charlene Tabone Valetta coming in joint second place with Jean Paul Vassallo and Ryan Cachia placing in third place.

Etienne Vassallo of Alliance Tigné won the trophy for the ‘Highest Sales Volume Generated in 2022’, the ‘Highest Service Fees Generated in 2022’ and the ‘Alliance Performance Grid Sales Award in 2022’, with Jay Jay Micallef and Jean Paul Vassallo coming in second and third place respectively in these categories.

Elaine Meli of Alliance Marina won the award for the ‘Rookie Highest Service Fees Generated in 2022’, while Robert Agius and John Luke Zammit won jointly for achieving the ‘Rookie Highest Number of Transcations in 2022’.

‘Alliance Performance Grid KPIs in 2022 was won by Nico Tanti of Alliance Tigne’, while Andrew Zammit Tabona and Elaine Meli placed second and third respectively.

For the first time since launching its Alliance Letting Division in January 2022, letting advisers were also awarded with trophies. Champion Fang of Alliance Birkirkara was the overall top performing adviser, walking away with trophies for ‘Highest Letting Listings Registered in 2022’, ‘Highest Number of Transactions in 2022’, ‘Highest Letting Sales Value Generated in 2022’, ‘Highest Letting Fees Generated in 2022’, ‘Rookie Highest number of Transactions and Highest Service Fees Generated in 2022’. Runner-ups included Derrick Wu, Dustin Cilia of Alliance Marina and Matthieu Drouet of Alliance Fortizza.

Rebecca Bajada, branch admin of Alliance Birkirkara and Joanna Vella, branch admin of Alliance Swieqi, jointly won trophies for the ‘Office Admin of the Year 2022’ award, while Alexandra Vella and Gordon Valentino were voted by their colleagues to win ‘Top Sales Manager’ and ‘Top Letting Manager of the Year 2022’, respectively. Alliance Group CFO Leslie Xerri was awarded a special appreciation award for his dedication to the Alliance brand.

Alliance is an award-winning real estate brand, built on a growing network of strategically located branches around Malta and the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners.

Franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisers across all branches.

More information may be found at alliance.mt or on social media.