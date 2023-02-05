Through its in-house Real Estate Academy, Alliance Group has announced a new collaboration with tech education champions ICE Malta to offer customised digital marketing training to its 200+ team members. This is being done to improve their digital skills, the quality of services they provide and level of online customer engagement.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the local real estate market and represents Alliance’s recognition of the power of digital media for driving business growth while also providing clients with a better digital experience. As more and more businesses harness the powers of online advertising, targeting, and outreach, equipping the team with the skills to handle the biggest digital marketing platforms will be key to Alliance’s evolution beyond the traditional estate agency model. For clients, this will mean access to a more integrated, efficient, and effective estate agency that is dedicated to understanding their needs, finding solutions that fit, and delivering real satisfaction.

At the same time, the partnership with ICE Malta also signifies the organisation’s overarching commitment to nurturing talent internally, giving employees of all backgrounds the chance to enhance their careers with highly specialised industry skills. At the heart of the Alliance brand is a belief that people are the biggest strength behind the business, and that the success of the Group depends on giving these individuals the tools and opportunities to thrive.

“We are always seeking more effective ways to support our property advisors with top-quality training for them to achieve better results and higher client satisfaction,” explains Alliance CEO Michael Bonello. “This is another step in our plans to make Alliance Real Estate Academy the leading educational institution for real estate people in Malta. We are very excited to be working with ICE Malta, the top tech academy within the Maltese Islands backed by the leading global brands in the industry.”

Additionally, the school’s small-class ethos enhances the live mentorship aspect for individual learners while still accommodating everyone, regardless of prior experience. Each bootcamp will conclude with a Q&A session and also comes with 90 days of post-course educator support to ensure individuals feel confident in their new skills in the longer term.

“We’re delighted to extend ICE Malta’s support for the world-class programme that will be delivered by our experts, including the only Meta- Certified Lead Trainer in Malta,” explained Sammut. “In launching this programme with us, Alliance has shown that it shares our mission to power careers through tech education.”

More information about ICE Malta and its tailored team-training programmes is available on icemalta.com/teams and more information about Alliance may be found at alliance.mt or on social media.