Established more than 17 years ago and launched as an independent brand in July 2020 with eight founding branches, Alliance Real Estate is now welcoming the sixth estate agency office that is re-branding its premises and engaging its team into the Alliance franchise network. This brings up the total number of Alliance branches to 13, with more than 210 people working in the Group’s sales and letting divisions.

Operating as Alliance by Steps Properties and located in St Julian’s, the new Alliance branch is managed by Ina Pavlova, who is determined to accelerate the growth of the estate agency she started nine years ago, with the benefits of the Alliance brand, infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Alliance and I’m super confident I’ve chosen the very best team in Malta,” expressed Pavlova at her signing of the franchise agreement. Alliance Letting COO, Abigail Simiana, welcomed and congratulated Pavlova, and augured that as much as she will surely benefit from joining the Alliance “family”, in return, her vast experience, connections and skill set, will be relevant contributors to the whole Group’s continued growth.

While congratulating Pavlova and thanking her for her trust in the Group, Alliance CEO Michael Bonello explained how the main objective of Alliance is to create effective synergies between Malta’s top real estate people. “Together we are always better, and this growth benefits everyone, and enables us to provide wider stakeholder satisfaction, for our clients as well as for our people,” concluded Bonello.

Alliance Real Estate is a multi-award winning real estate brand, built on a network of strategically located branches around Malta, and the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners and franchisees.

More information may be found at alliance.mt.