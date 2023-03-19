Aiming to focus on sales and letting opportunities in central areas and all of Malta, Alliance Central Business District is the latest addition to the Alliance franchise network, bringing the total number of Alliance branches to 16.

The new branch office is housed in a well-appointed second floor office on the main road in Qormi, on the border of this industrial area. This location provides easy access to all areas in the North and South of Malta and at inception, it will house the branch’s team of eleven property sales and letting advisors.

Speaking at the launch, branch manager Ludvig Lautier expressed his satisfaction saying, “We are very confident that joining the Alliance branch network will give us access to the assets and resources we need to take our business to the next level.”

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches.

Congratulating Lautier, Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello thanked him for his trust and confidence in the Alliance brand. “We are very proud that our reputation for top quality services is growing. This is encouraging more and more real estate companies to remove their signage and re-brand their premises to join their teams within the Alliance franchise network,” explained Bonello.

Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of over 250 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints. More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.