Adding to its fast-growing network of branches, Alliance Real Estate welcomes another estate agency office that is re-branding its premises and engaging its team into the Alliance franchise network. This is the seventh franchise office joining the Group, bringing the total number of branches to 14.

Operating as Alliance North and located in Triq Sant Aristarku , St Paul’s Bay, the new Alliance branch is managed by Graziella Vella, and deals in properties across all Malta, with a special focus on the North of the island. Vella, who joins Alliance with a wealth of experience in the sector, together with their team of property sales and letting advisors, have now completed their on-boarding process with Frank Borg from Alliance Academy and the support of the Head of Franchises, Naomi Ver Elst Micallef.

At the signing of the franchise agreement, Vella described some of the benefits her team is expecting to gain from the move with Alliance.

“We are excited to be part of Malta’s fastest growing real estate brand and are very confident that our clients and property advisors will appreciate the improved level of service we can provide”, she explained. Alliance franchise offices enjoy the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches.

Thanking Vella for her confidence in the brand, Alliance CEO Michael Bonello congratulated her on the decision to become part of Alliance, and affirmed that her contribution will continue to enrich the Group’s presence in the market.

“We’re very proud that our reputation for top quality is encouraging more and more real estate companies to remove their signage and re-brand their premises to join their teams within the Alliance franchise network,” explained Bonello.

Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of over 250 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints. More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.