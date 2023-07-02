The award-winning independent real estate Group that started in 2020 with just over 100 people in seven founding branches, is now celebrating its 24th branch opening, with more than 300 sales and letting property advisors on its books.

“This is the 10th branch opening we are announcing in the first six months of 2023 and the 24th office in our growing network,” explained Alliance CEO Michael Bonello at the launch. He went on to elaborate how the Group is growing with already operational real estate companies removing their previous branding to join the Alliance network, “This is a first for Malta”, he highlighted. Alliance Group is also attracting many established and new recruits joining its ranks for the exciting opportunities it is offering to real estate professionals.

Co-owned by Mantvydas Matthew Narusevicius and Pavle Brajkovski, the new branch called Alliance by BCP Properties, is located on Tower Road, Sliema promenade, an ideal location for residential luxury sales and letting and commercial sales and letting, which are the main focus areas of the new branch.

Brajkovski has been living in Malta for more than a decade and his background in the catering and real estate, has given him the perfect foundation and mindset for delivering reliable service with a smile. Through his relevant experience in real estate, he assumes the position of manager of the branch. “Based in Sliema, we will naturally be putting a lot of attention on the locality of our base, but we also have advisors who are very active in all other localities, especially in central areas, where demand is presently so high”, he explained. “Our main goal is to ensure we give an exceptional level of service to all of our clients and handle their property journey in the most professional and hassle-free manner,” he continued.

With his vast background in recruitment, transport, logistics and catering, Narusevicius is assuming a secondary responsibility for operations with Brajkovski at the helm.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 300 advisors across all branches.

The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of close to 300 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

