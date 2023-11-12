Alliance Real Estate Group affirmed its position as Malta’s fastest growing real estate brand, with the opening of Alliance Ibragg. Operated by franchise owner and branch manager, Joe Jr Caruana Curran and his team of top performing property advisors, this is the 30th branch on the Alliance network.

“It’s so great to welcome you all into our corporate family, and having your team with us will surely enhance all of Alliance Group for everyone’s benefit”, explained Alliance CEO Michael Bonello at the launch.

Bonello and Caruana Curran are not new acquaintances as the latter formed part of Alliance Group for about five years, when it formed part of an international real estate franchise. Reminiscing on shared past experiences, the names of various other industry leaders came up, many of which have already joined the Alliance branch network in the past few months.

With a strong background in Sales and Marketing from the family business where he worked from a young age, Joe Jr Caruana Curran established his Ibragg office almost 10 years ago. In this time, he managed to rank consistently in the highest positions in that group, building his formidable award-winning team one property advisor at a time. Alliance Ibragg is located at Triq ta’ L-Ibragg and hosts a closely-knit team of 10 property sales and letting advisors.

From left: Eman Ellul, Anthony Gera, Michael Martin, Matthew Vasallo Medici, Joe Caruana Curran, Luc Adams, Rowan Polidano, Michele Stellini, Edward Cachia, Matthew Sammut. Branch Administrator Ella Portelli is absent as she is currently representing Malta at the Miss Universe 2023 contest.

“I’m happy to be back with Alliance and on behalf of my team, I can say this is our new home now,” replied Caruana Curran. “Not only are we working with so many old friends and colleagues from our previous franchise network, we are also making many new connections with other real estate professionals who have left other brands to congregate with this amazing group of professionals,” he concluded.

2023 has been an exceptional year of growth for Alliance, as the number of property advisors on its books has tripled, whilst the number of branches has more than quadrupled from the seven founding branches it started with in 2020.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 350 advisors across all branches.

The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.