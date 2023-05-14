When Alliance CEO Michael Bonello had announced that 2023 will be a year of tremendous growth for the Group, he was sharing just some of the very enthusiastic feedback he was getting from top real estate teams and individuals wanting to join the Alliance network. Announcements of new branch openings have been coming in quick succession since early February and this has driven even more real estate professionals to come forward to explore the exciting opportunities being offered.

Among these was the team from M Estates Ltd., led by Mauro Sammut, which was until very recently one of Malta’s top performing branches in an inter­na­tional real estate franchise network. On joining Alliance as director, he said: “It became very clear to us that Michael Bonello has built a formidable management team and technical infrastructure on strong brand values, which can help us accelerate our own growth.”

Mauro Sammut graduated with a B. Com. (Hons) Management degree from the University of Malta and has been working in real estate since 2003. He joins Alliance with his team of 14 sales and letting advisors and branch admin at a new Alliance M Estates branch, located on the seafront in Msida Road, Gzira.

From left, back row: Lee Tabone Valletta, Taz Elgheriani, Kim Downling, Steve Piccinino, Anatole Scerri Diacono, Adel Alkoraty, Reno Tanti and Omar Sudzuka. From left, front row: Aurora Bicocchi, Katerina Bilocca, Bing Pisani, Fleur Gulia, Michaela Tabone, Mauro Sammut and Mark Pace. Missing from photo: Slavi Petrov, Ian Busuttil, Nicola Camilleri Kelly, and Gordon Agius.

“Our on-boarding process into Alliance has been impressively efficient and we look forward to embracing more growth in the coming months,” he added. Anatole Scerri Diacono is assistant branch manager and Mark Pace is Letting Team Leader at the branch.

Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello thanked Mauro Sammut and his colleagues for their enthusiasm to be part of the growing Alliance brand.

“From just over 100 people in seven founding branches in 2020, today we are nearing 300 property sales and letting advisors in 22 branches and counting. Thank you for your support and best of luck to everyone,” he said.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches. The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of close to 300 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.