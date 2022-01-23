New Alliance Letting Division launched with operational innovations to benefit tenants, landlords and agents of letting properties in Malta.

Having already established a very strong market presence in property sales, Alliance Real Estate started 2022 focused squarely on the launch of its new Letting Division; and as it did previously with property sales, the letting sector is being approached with the same corporate objective of delivering the highest level of stakeholder satisfaction at all touchpoints, while innovating the way that business is operated.

“Although Alliance has effectively been operational since 2004, these past 18 months have been an important turning point for us, as we have built new and more effective corporate structures in operations, finance, training and marketing,” explained Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello, when introducing the new division. He went on to explain the company’s infrastructure in more detail, whileintroducing Alliance Letting Division COO Abigail Simiana.

Simiana joined Alliance towards the end of last year, specifically to set up and lead the new division. She comes with extensive experience in customer service, sales management and property letting, from her previous roles with other leading companies in various sectors.

“We know that one of the most tedious and unproductive tasks for letting agents is hours of searching for available properties every day. At the same time owners complain of getting lots of nuisance calls and tenants get frustrated looking for suitable properties,” Simiana asserted.

Alliance Letting COO Abigail Simiana with Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello

“When given the opportunity to lay the groundwork for this new division, we wanted to re-think the way letting business is done for the benefit of tenants, landlords and our own letting advisers,” she added.

Every day Alliance Letting Advisers get 20 immediately available-to-let listings to work on, so they can focus on delivering the best service to their clients, and spend less time on tedious and unproductive tasks and more time out there closing deals - Abigail Simiana, Alliance Letting COO

With this mindset for innovation, Alliance Letting has set up a dedicated team of people specifically doing database maintenance every day so that property details, photos and features are constantly kept updated. With this innovation, landlords will be receiving less nuisance calls from different people about their properties and letting advisers can rest assured that they are working on freshly updated listings.

“Every day Alliance letting advisers are getting 20 immediately available-to-let listings to work on, so they can focus on delivering the best service to their clients, and spend less time on tedious and unproductive tasks and more time out there closing deals,” explained Simiana.

The company’s database of over 25,000 letting properties, built from past listings and more recent mergers and acquisitions of other letting companies into Alliance Group, is now being put on the website alliance.mt so tenants looking for properties can start their own search online.

Alliance advisers also benefit from ongoing training and self-development support delivered through the in-house Alliance Real Estate Academy and marketing support for personal branding, social media management, content creation and increasing influence and market visibility from Alliance Marketing. Moreover, branch management offers a hands-on approach to provide guidance and ensure the most equitable deals are closed for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Now fully operational, Alliance Letting has immediate vacancies for letting agents as well as letting team leaders and managers, with superb future growth potential when joining the company at this early stage.

For more information, contact Abigail Simiana on abigail@alliance.mt or 7729 3092.

Alliance Real Estate is an award-winning, independent real estate brand, now operating from ten strategically located branch offices in Malta, with more new openings planned for 2022. The company’s success is built on the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners, coupled with the effectiveness of some 175 fully qualified and dedicated property advisors. More information is available on www.alliance.mt or social media channels.