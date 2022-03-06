The launch of Alliance Real Estate in July 2020 generated so much market interest that within just over 18 months, already five operational real estate companies have decided to rebrand their premises and engage their existing teams into the Alliance franchise network.

“Together we are always better, and we actually set up Alliance with a clear objective of forming effective synergies between Malta’s top real estate people,” explained Alliance CEO Michael Bonello.

This unprecedented popularity of an independent Maltese real estate brand started even before the company had launched their franchising offer. From the start, the founding partners adopted an innovative sustainable growth strategy supported by cooperation, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions. They invested in a leading edge operational setup and an expert management team, with the intention of scaling up to accommodate more growth.

This growth is now evident in the recent launch of the company’s new Property Letting Division, which in less than a month has already attracted some 25 new recruits, and the announcement of five new franchise branch openings, bringing the total number of Alliance outlets across Malta to 12.

“This growth benefits everyone, and enables us to provide wider stakeholder satisfaction, for our clients as well as for our people,” continued Bonello, introducing the five new Alliance Real Estate branches.

Alliance Attard – Alliance Attard is located in a prominent corner building on Triq il-Mosta. The branch is run by property entrepreneurs Erika Deguara and Nikki Vella Petroni, together with their team of property sales and letting advisors.

Erika’s background in hospitality business management and Nikki’s experience in marketing communications and entertainment, gives Alliance Attard their very own unique skill set. Coupled with their hands-on real estate knowledge and vast network of contacts, they are actively brokering deals across the island.

“Michael Bonello’s vision as a businessman and his direct involvement in the company is what motivated us to join Alliance” – Jamie and Lorraine Dimech from Alliance Birkirkara.

Alliance Birkirkara – Alliance Birkirkara is centrally located on Naxxar Road. The branch is managed by the formidable husband and wife team of Jamie and Lorraine Dimech. Jamie had set-up his own turnkey contracting and development company in 2005, while Lorraine pivoted from her academic career to support her husband’s growing business with her superb people skills. Together they nurture and support a very diverse team of property advisors, offering a high degree of personal service.

“When we looked into the possibility of operating under The Alliance brand, we saw the professionalism, the enthusiasm and determination of Alliance becoming the number one real estate agency network in Malta” – Sandro Pace Bonello and Andrew DeBono of Alliance Fine Homes.

Alliance by Fine Homes - Alliance by Fine Homes is currently operating from an office in Sliema, with plans now well in progress to open a new Alliance branch in Għargħur later this year. Fine Homes was originally established as a boutique agency in 2015, by Sandro Pace Bonello and Andrew DeBono, two long-time friends with extensive experience in real estate, luxury products, investments and project management.

“Alliance is backed by years of valid experience in the field and a strong back office that allows our team to focus on doing their job, resulting in a more efficient service provided to our clients” – Peter Frendo and Claude Balzan Demajo.

Alliance Fortizza – Located on the Sliema front, Alliance Fortizza is another new branch that joins the Alliance network through a partnership between entrepreneur Peter Frendo and seasoned property professional Claude Balzan Demajo. Together, they support their team of multi-cultural advisors, catering for letting and sales business in the Gżira, Sliema, St Julian’s area as well as anywhere else in Malta.

“After all these years in real estate, we recognised it was time for consolidation and joining forces with others, and we chose Alliance as it has a great deal of local knowledge and market experience, thus offering us good growth opportunities” - Adrian Friggieri and Gordon Cachia of Alliance by Thirtyfour.

Alliance by Thirty Four – Alliance by Thirty Four is operated with Thirty Four Real Estate, from a prestigious office in the Piazzetta area of Tower Road in Sliema. The branch is managed by Adrian Friggieri and Gordon Cachia, two real estate professionals with experience and skills from very different areas of the industry. Adrian Friggieri set up Thirty Four Real Estate in 2014, a company he has continued to operate since then, while Gordon Cachia held senior management roles on some of Malta’s largest commercial projects, including Smart City and The Quad Business Towers. Alliance by Thirty Four employs multi-cultural advisors to cater for letting and sales business anywhere in Malta.