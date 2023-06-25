“I’m sure we all agree that the most effective real estate people are the ones who are as familiar with the locality they are working on, as those who have lived there all their lives.“

This is how Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello, started his announcement of the Group’s latest branch opening in Gozo. “This is exactly why when we came to opening our first branch in Gozo, we chose to work with Charlene Xerri Gatt. Not only is she a Gozitan entrepreneur herself, but she is also one of the most promising young professionals in our industry on a national level,” he continued.

The Group’s newest branch and its first one on the island of Gozo, is getting ready to open in the coming weeks, just around the corner from Arkadia Commercial Centre on Triq Karlu Galea in Victoria (Rabat). It will be the base for a growing team of sales and letting agents, led by franchise owner and branch manager Charlene Xerri Gatt.

Xerri Gatt originally graduated with First Class Honours in Criminology and has been working in real estate since 2007, first as a sales associate and later as branch manager, with two of the world’s best known real estate franchises. Today, she also holds the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Gozo Regional Development Authority and forms part of the Executive Council of the Gozo Tourism Association.

Speaking at the franchise agreement signing, Xerri Gatt explained why she chose to join Alliance.

“Over the past 16 years, I feel I’ve achieved all that I could have within the somewhat restrictive structures of the top international real estate franchises. Moving my team to Alliance will provide us with better quality support for my people and give us more control of our day-to-day operations with direct involvement in Malta’s fastest growing real estate network.”

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 300 property advisors across all branches.

Alliance Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints. More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.