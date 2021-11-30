Alliance Real Estate, launched in July 2020, is opening a new chapter in the beginning of January 2022 with the start of the company’s Property Lettings Division.

“By now, we have most of the necessary infrastructure already in place to launch our Property Lettings Division with the same level of service as our property sales arm. Apart from a new lettings team presently in formation, we have a database of over 25,000 properties for short and long lets, that is being made available from our branch network and on our website,” CEO Michael Bonello said.

He added that this data had been acquired from past operations of the company and from strategic mergers, partnerships and acquisitions that took place more recently.

To head the new division and help grow the lettings team, Abigail Simiana has been appointed chief operations officer (COO) − Lettings. Simiana has extensive experience in customer service, sales management and property lettings from her previous roles with other leading companies in various sectors.

“I’m very excited to be heading this division with Alliance, as I believe we have what is needed to provide a truly reliable service for letting tenants and landlords, as well as offer very rewarding opportunities for our property lettings advisers,” Simiana said.

Alliance is an award-winning real estate brand, built on a growing network of strategically located branches around Malta, and the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners.

The company operates 10 branches across Malta, with more openings planned for the first quarter of next year.

More information is available at alliance.mt and on the company’s social media channels.