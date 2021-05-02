When property owners put their property up for sale, they hope to find the right buyer within a matter of weeks or a few months; however, research indicates that many properties remain unsold for a year or longer.

Continually innovating this sector, Alliance Real Estate introduced Selected Listings – a proprietary optimisation package to reach larger audiences more effectively and sell properties faster. From launch in August to now with more than 100 listings, Alliance selected properties are currently selling within 60 days or less. Here is a closer look at how it works.

“Last year, we launched the new Alliance brand to continue building on everything we were doing right over the past 15 years and take things to a higher quality level with our own independent structures. Efficiency, agility and deriving good value are key objectives for us as much as they are for our clients,” Alliance CEO Michael Bonello said.

Launched in July 2020, Alliance Real Estate is a relatively new brand, built on the existent network of eight branches around Malta, some 150 property advisers and the wealth of knowledge, professional experience and strong personal relationships of its founding partners.

“With Alliance Selected, we developed a superb package of services to speed up the sales process by doing things differently in three important areas – onboarding, media and marketing,” Bonello added.

Kevin De Leonardo

Alliance Selected offers multiple wins for the different players of the property circle

“More importantly, we are confirming our commitment to this product with the appointment of Kevin De Leonardo as our first fully dedicated Alliance Selected officer.”

De Leonardo is an award-winning property adviser with two decades of relevant experience in real estate. He is tasked with liaising with the ifferent stakeholders and managing the product with the support of the 150 Alliance property advisers and the management and media and marketing teams.

Bonello added: “Alliance Selected is becoming so successful because it offers multiple wins for the different players of the property circle. With Selected properties being only available from Alliance, we are showing more and more properties to our clients that nobody else is offering. Plus, we are also giving both owners and clients the peace of mind that the prices being negotiated are based on reliable calculations, not mere assumptions,” he concluded.

Owners looking at selling their properties at the right price and within a reasonable time frame are encouraged to e-mail selected@alliance.mt or call Kevin De Leonardo directly on (+356) 9948 7331. Recently selected properties may be viewed on the website https://bit.ly/allianceselected.

Alliance Selected is a proprietary optimisation package to reach larger audiences more effectively and sell properties faster.

Onboarding

Selected properties are evaluated by a panel of expert appraisers to give owners the most reliable advice on setting the right price. Recommendations are based on group viewings and the latest data from many similar properties taking into consideration current market trends. Valuations are then presented to the owners to decide on the final asking price for their property.

Media

The property is then prepared for staging to produce a complete set of presentation assets. This includes top quality photography and video, a 3D walkthrough with dollhouse view, and a floor plan to make remote viewing more effective and very convenient. This gives buyers a much better online browsing experience and avoids wasted time with viewings that lead to nothing. During the current COVID-19 pandemic situation where everyone is trying to reduce unnecessary social contact, this has become even more relevant.

Promotion

Using these assets, a landing page is then created on the Alliance website and advertising starts across different media to promote the property with as many potential buyers as possible. Alliance marketing is running effective tailor-made campaigns on different media platforms targeting specific audiences and the work includes curated content, enhanced SEO copywriting and monitoring results on an ongoing basis to tweak campaigns as necessary.