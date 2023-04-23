The award-winning independent real estate Group that started in 2020 with just over 100 people in seven founding branches, is now celebrating its nineteenth branch opening and getting ready to soon welcome its 300th property advisor within Malta’s fastest growing real estate network.

Found in a very well-appointed office on the secondary traffic lane in prominent Mosta Road, Alliance St Paul’s Bay has been established through a partnership between four ambitious entrepreneurs, bringing together diverse expertise in real estate sales and letting, property construction and finishing, catering, retail trade and banking.

Congratulating the four partners on coming together so strongly, Alliance Group CEO Michael Bonello thanked them for their support and confidence in the Alliance brand and augured them success. “The booming real estate market in St. Paul’s Bay and the North of Malta is what prompted us to encourage this new branch opening with your remarkable team. On behalf of my partners, I am delighted to welcome you to the growing Alliance family.”

Branch Manager Ottavio Suda, has more than 15 years of valid experience in the construction and turnkey trade giving him expert insight for detail when evaluating properties, and 18 years of relevant experience in the catering industry, making him a very capable people-person devoted to building business relationships and delivering quality service. Supporting the office in the role of Letting Branch Manager is Natasha Cassar, who joins with 25 years of retail banking experience, which she plans to capitalise on for the benefit of her clients. With them, join also co-franchise owners, Marise Camilleri, who boasts more than 15 years of relevant experience in real estate in the North of Malta and Margaret Gauci, who has relevant experience in financial services and retail and a proven track record of more than seven years dealing in real estate in the central part of Malta.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 250 advisors across all branches.

Alliance Real Estate Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of close to 300 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints. More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.