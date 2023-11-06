A sponsorship collaboration between Alliance Real Estate Group and other individual and corporate sponsors, resulted in over €20,000 worth of donations raised in aid of the Save and Support Trust.

This non-governmental, voluntary organisation provides financial assistance to people and organisations helping vulnerable sectors in the local community.

The project was coordinated with paediatrician and artist Victor Grech, who created a collection of 12 original paintings of Maltese landscapes and seascapes. These were then published in a bespoke 2024 calendar with each painting decorating every month’s page.

The production of the calendar was sponsored by Alliance Group and 70 individual sponsors who donated €300 each, who received 30 calendars as a token for their support. The canvases were sponsored by Vee Gee Bee and the framing was discounted by Deco.

Ġorġ Mallia, the Maltese communications academic, author and cartoonist, also created an illustration based on one of the paintings, and all 13 artworks were sold in aid of the Save and Support Trust. Another 200 calendars were customised and printed specifically for the international Corporate Registers Forum that was organised by the Malta Business Registry in October.

In total, just over 3,000 calendars were printed and these are currently being distributed to the sponsors.

While thanking Alliance CEO Michael Bonello for his company’s support, Grech expressed his wish to see more sponsors joining creative initiatives like this to support worthy causes.

More information can be found at sstmalta.org and alliance.mt.