Lady Marianna Monckton, a shareholder of Allied Newspapers, publishers of Times of Malta has passed away. She was 93 years old.

Lady Monckton of Brenchley was the niece of Mabel Strickland and came to Malta in 1947 as a 17-year-old where she worked as her aunt's assistant at Times of Malta for nearly three years.

In 1950, she married Gilbert Monckton, later the Viscount Monckton of Brenchley. Her parents, Commander Robert Bower and his wife Henrietta Strickland, retired to Villa Gatto Murina in Mdina and throughout her life, she made frequent visits to Malta which she regarded as her second home.

Only two months ago, as a shareholder of Allied Newspapers Limited, she participated in the company’s annual general meeting.

Lady Monckton was a Dame of Honour and Devotion of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, President of St John’s Ambulance for Kent, a member of the SSAFA Central Council, High Sherriff of Kent, a Freeman of the City of London and for the last 30 years, she was the patron of the Heart of Kent Hospice.

Lady Monckton leaves to mourn her loss her children, Christopher, Rosa, Timothy, Jonathan and Anthony, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.