Updated Friday 7pm with reaction

Allied Newspapers Limited has dismissed Times of Malta journalist Ivan Camilleri.

In a statement, the company said:

"Allied Newspapers Limited confirms that it has terminated the employment of the Times of Malta senior journalist Mr Ivan Camilleri.

"This decision was taken after recent facts over a number of diverse issues were brought to the attention of the company.

"Allied Newspapers Limited wishes to make it clear that Mr Camilleri is therefore no longer a member of the editorial staff of the company."

In a reaction through his lawyer, Mr Camilleri "unequivocally and categorically" rebutted all the allegations made in his regard and said he will be taking all necessary legal measures to protect his reputation and challenge the unfair dismissal.

It became "apparent" that the company was only interested in finding some "futile excuse" to terminate Mr Camilleri’s employment, the lawyer said.