Hyundai Malta has unveiled the all new Hyundai Kona EV-derived, futuristic design for its new generation Kona subcompact SUV. The upscaled model is available in four variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV), internal combustion engine (ICE) and sporty N Line, with a universal architecture for all and unique styling for each.

With the all-new Kona, Hyundai Motor Company has brought its commitment to sustainable mobility and technology-led design thinking to expand its EV offerings – innovated and advanced by the award-winning IONIQ lineup – while also meeting the diverse mobility needs of its customers with a variety of powertrains.

Motors Inc. CEO Matthew Fenech shared Hyundai’s strategic investment in sustainable mobility and the company’s vision for an eco-friendly future, highlighting the pivotal role the all-new Kona series plays in this transformative journey.

The focal point of the evening was the innovative light show, powered by Hyundai’s own Vehicle-to-Load Technology (V2L), setting the stage for the much-anticipated unveiling of the Kona ICE, Hybrid and Electric models. Attendees also witnessed the seamless convergence of style and sustainability as Hyundai showcases its innovative powertrains designed to cater to diverse driving & lifestyle preferences.

Following the unveiling, Hyundai brand manager Andy Portelli explained Hyundai’s car philosophy. With a keen focus on aesthetics, functionality and innovation, Portelli provided invaluable insights on the all-new Kona: bolder, more dynamic, and EV-led design with unique styling across a range of powertrains.

Hyundai Malta will be holding an open weekend on November 11-12, during which the vast range that Hyundai Malta offers will be showcased.

