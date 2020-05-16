The nurses' union has appealed against the opening of any form of tourism this summer, as the government prepares to announce the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In a statement, the Malta Union of Nurses and Midwives (MUMN) said opening a tourist season would be "purely a political measure from an economic perspective which can have huge repercussions on the lives of all those living on the Maltese islands".

The union said the move would be a "blunder" that could "break" the healthcare system and cost several lives.

"A few thousand of tourists who can arrive to Malta this summer would not resolve the ailing economy but will just act as a catalyst for the second wave of Coronavirus epidemic to occur on our islands," the MUMN said.

The warning came ahead of the expected announcement on Monday of the lifting of more of the restrictions put in place to slow the outbreak, and as tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli assured hotels and restaurants that there would be some form of tourism this summer.

The government is said to be considering ‘safe corridors’ for travel between Malta and nine countries at a similar stage of the battle against the virus.

The MUMN said the low death rate Malta had registered in the pandemic had been the result of widespread sacrifices, and that these sacrifices would be for nothing if tourists were allowed to come to Malta.

Measures such as swabbing all arrivals would not be enough to guarantee the safety of the local population, it said.

"There are still several measures due to the Coronavirus within the Maltese society which still need to be tested before embarking on any form of tourism. The biggest challenge would be the entertainment industry, such as bars, discos, museums, pubs, and wedding etc. were social distancing would be impossible to maintain in

such places."