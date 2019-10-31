Two Żabbar neighbours who ended up behind bars 10 days ago after a violent row over a family pet sat side by side at the dock, hands locked in a firm grasp, all throughout a hearing which resulted in them being discharged of all criminal liability.

Eric Carter, 44, and Arthur Mario Psaila, 41, were back in court on Thursday, having spent 10 days under preventive arrest following their arraignment on October 20, when the two were involved in a violent row that broke out when one family’s pet dog was allegedly hit by the neighbour with a broom.

As the argument escalated, Mr Carter had allegedly pushed Mr Psaila’s mother, causing her to suffer grievous injuries. Mr Psaila had, in turn, allegedly injured the other man by pointing an unloaded shotgun against his chest.

The violent incident landed both men in court.

Mr Carter pleaded not guilty injuring his neighbour’s mother while Mr Psaila pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring the other man. Both denied charges of threats, uttering foul words in public and breaching the peace.

The two men had been denied bail and were remanded in custody pending continuation of the proceedings.

When the two accused returned to court on Thursday, family relatives of both in tow, the men appeared to have undergone a change of heart. This became immediately noticeable through the way they sat close to each other at the dock.

While their lawyers were explaining the current state of affairs to the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, the two accused held hands, awaiting their final predicament.

The court was informed that one of the victims, namely Mr Psaila’s mother, had chosen not to testify, as did three other relatives who had witnessed the alleged violence.

In the absence of such evidence, the court declared that there was insufficient proof to commit the men to trial or to support the minor charges, thereby discharging both accused of all criminal liability.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was counsel to Mr Psaila. Lawyer Franco Debono was counsel to Mr Carter. Inspector Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.