In the last 12 months, 97 educators resigned from local schools, according to data presented to parliament on Tuesday.

The information was given by Education Minister Clifton Grima in reply to a parliamentary question from PN MP Graziella Galea.

Galea asked for a breakdown of how many education professionals, broken down by category had resigned from their positions in both primary and secondary schools in the preceding 12 months.

According to the data, 55 educators resigned from primary schools while 42 resigned from secondary schools.

Broken down by category, primary schools lost three kindergarten educators, 27 learning support assistants and 25 teachers, ten of whom were peripatetic teachers.

In secondary schools, there were resignations by two assistant heads, seven learning support assistants and 33 teachers.

A 2020 study found that between 2008 and 2018, the number of teachers who resigned from their post spiked by 199%, going from 26 to 57 during the span of a decade.

The same study also found that the number of students registering for courses in education at the University of Malta declined by 20%, going from 334 in 2017 to 268 in 2019.