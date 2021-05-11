Three Sliema projects will be financed using nearly €200,000 in Planning Authority funding, the town's local council said on Tuesday.

The community projects are to build a warehouse to store props for the Madonna tal-Karmnu feast, to build a lift at a local band club and replace a lift in a parish community centre.

These plans will be funded using €192,182 in funding from the PA's Development Planning Fund, which is used to promote embellishment works in urban areas. Local councils, government agencies, NGOs or private individuals can all apply for funding.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Sliema local council said that it the projects were the result of a partnership with the PA that began before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council had submitted seven joint applications for funding together with NGOs, with the PA approved three. Mayor Anthony Chircop signed off on agreements for the three projects on Tuesday.

The first project is to build a warehouse in the Parroċċa tal-Karmnu, Ballutta, to use as a store for props used in the feast of the Madonna tal-Karmnu.

The second joint application is for the development of a lift in the Soċjeta' Filarmonika tas-Sliema (Sacro Cuor) so that the premises will be accessible to people with mobility issues.

The third approved application is for Stella Maris parish church to replace a lift in its parish centre on Cathedral Street, Sliema.

The council thanked all those involved in the works related to the three projects, and the architects and staff at the Planning Authority who administer the DPF.