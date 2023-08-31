Over the past decade, Malta has seen a record increase in dwellings but only around 72.5% of them were occupied throughout the year, new census data shows.

National data released on Thursday shows that in 2021 there were 297,304 dwellings - an increase of 32.8 per cent since 2011, and a fourfold increase over a century.

Just over a quarter - 81, 613 dwellings (27.5 per cent) - were not occupied all year long, and are described as secondary, seasonally used, or vacant dwellings.

The National Statistics Office said on Thursday the steady growth of 7,345 dwellings per year observed between 2011 and 2021 was the largest intercensal growth recorded to date.

In 2011, the NSO had found that there were 223,850 dwellings.

Back then, just over 68 per cent of the total stock of dwellings were occupied all year. Around 13.3 per cent were used seasonally or as a secondary residence, while the remaining 18.4 per cent were completely vacant.

On average, between 1967 and 2011, the rate of increase in unoccupied property was higher than in occupied property.

But the latest census data shows that between 2011 and 2021, primary residences increased at a higher rate (41.2 per cent) compared to secondary, seasonally used, or vacant dwellings (14.8 per cent).

81, 613 dwellings were secondary, seasonally used, or vacant dwellings. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The census also revealed that:

Only half of dwellings in Gozo are fully occupied

The same data released on Thursday shows that in Gozo and Comino, nearly half of the dwellings (45 per cent) were secondary, seasonally used or vacant.

This was slightly less than the 2011 figure, when 53.6 per cent were unoccupied, with almost a quarter (23.9 per cent or 5,996 dwellings) being completely vacant.

Back then, the second largest unoccupancy rate was observed in the northern district with 41.9 per cent of dwellings, of which more than a quarter - 25.9 per cent or 10,692 dwellings - were used seasonally or as a secondary residence.

St Paul’s Bay has largest number of dwellings

Unsurprisingly, St Paul’s Bay emerged as the locality with the largest number of dwellings, with 23,738 - or eight per cent - of the total stock.

Compared to 2011, the localities of St Paul’s Bay, Msida and Mosta experienced the highest increases in the total number of dwellings.

Decreases were recorded in Valletta, Senglea and San Lawrenz.

When it comes to occupied dwellings, the most substantial increases were recorded in St Paul’s Bay, Sliema and Msida.

The most substantial increases in occupied dwellings were recorded in St Paul’s Bay, Sliema and Msida. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Flats, penthouses dominate

Half of the primary residences were built - or reconstructed - after 2000, and a significant shift occurred in favour of flats, penthouses, and maisonettes.

For the first time ever, flats and penthouses dominated as the main places of residence (48.4 per cent), followed by maisonettes (23.9 per cent), and terraced houses (22.7 per cent).

The overall condition of dwellings was predominantly good.

The regions of the Southern Harbour, and Gozo and Comino reported the lowest proportion of dwellings in a good state of repair.

More people are living alone, in smaller homes

A decrease in the average count of rooms – from six to five - was recorded within the past decade.

The average number of people living in main residential dwellings stood at 2.4, with a persistent upward trend in favour of single-member residences.

Meanwhile a total of 51,278 residences - 23.8 per cent of the occupied units (215,691)- were inhabited by non-Maltese residents.

This reflects data released earlier this year, when it was reported that just over 22 per cent of the total population (115,000 people) were non-Maltese nationals.

More people are renting

In its release of preliminary data on Thursday, the NSO remarked that the proportion of rented furnished primary residences “increased remarkably” over the past decade (+13.3 percentage points).

It added that among furnished residences, the highest monthly rental payments were recorded in Sliema (€1,150), and St Julian’s and Swieqi (both at €1,100).

Conversely, the lowest rents were observed in Vittoriosa (€553), Għajnsielem and Comino (€600), and Żurrieq (€600).

What is a dwelling?

A dwelling is a building or a housing unit that has been constructed, built, converted, or arranged for habitation. It is considered a main residence if a person, or group of people, spend the majority of the year in this place, regardless of temporary absence.

Dwellings that do not serve as the main residence of at least one person are classified as: