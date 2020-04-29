A €200 million government stock offering issued on Wednesday attracted more than double the capital, in what authorities said was a “strong vote of confidence” in the local economy.

Financial institutions pledged €494 million to the Treasury’s €200 million offer.

It was the second time in less than a month that a Treasury offer was heavily oversubscribed. On April 3, another €200 million government stock launch attracted €404 million in offers.

Together, the two offers have added €898 million to the state’s financial arsenal.

In a statement announcing the oversubscriptions, the government said that the money was the equivalent of almost nine months spending on financial aid benefits which are being led by Malta Enterprise and the Social Security Department.

“To see financial institutions invest almost €900 million in the government’s financial assets in a month when the coronavirus pandemic’s effects were most felt is the best possible confirmation of faith in the government’s financial plan,” the government said.