Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso on Sunday became the oldest driver to claim a podium finish at the Monaco Grand Prix in more than 50 years when he came home second.

The 41-year-old Spaniard hoped to challenge for a rare victory for Aston Martin, but was thwarted by the defending double world champion Max Verstappen’s pace in his Red Bull and his own tyre-choice error when heavy rain arrived.

He recovered to finish a convincing second – his fifth podium finish in six races – and become the oldest top-three finisher since Australian Jack Brabham, who was 44 when he finished second in 1970.

“That was difficult,” said Alonso after a race that ran for an hour and 48 minutes, requiring great concentration in difficult conditions on an unforgiving circuit.

“We opted to start on the hard tyre and hoped to play a bit of the long game, in strategy, but Max drove so well, super-well, on those medium tyres to extend his first stint that we didn’t have a chance.

