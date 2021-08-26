Fresh from their first win in Hungary, Alpine on Thursday confirmed Fernando Alonso as Esteban Ocon’s teammate for the 2022 season.

Two-time world champion Alonso’s race craft in holding up a charging Lewis Hamilton in Hungary helped Ocon to a remarkable debut Grand Prix triumph last month.

On the back of that the partnership remains intact for a second season after Ocon signed a three-year deal earlier in the season.

“Fernando’s excellent teamwork, unparallelled experience and race craft will be strong foundations for Alpine F1 Team’s continued progress,” the team noted in a statement.

