Fernando Alonso will seek to break Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s winning streak and claim his first win since 2013 as Formula One resumes this weekend with the 80th running of the classic Monaco Grand Prix.

After floods forced the cancellation of last week’s European ‘season opener’, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the F1 circus was happy to be greeted by blue skies and warm sunshine in the Mediterranean principality on Wednesday.

As visitors sought shade, Alonso and his Aston Martin team contemplated how to gamble on delivering his third win on the old, but glamourised street circuit, where he triumphed with Renault in 2006 and McLaren in 2007.

After four third-place finishes from five races, the 41-year-old Spaniard has emerged as not only the biggest threat to double champion Verstappen and his team-mate Sergio Perez, but also this year’s box office attraction, a wily wolf with unrivalled experience.

