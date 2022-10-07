Veteran Fernando Alonso went quickest on Friday in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen sixth-fastest as he looks to clinch his second straight world title this weekend.

Two-time world champion Alonso braved steady rain at the Suzuka circuit to streak round in 1min 42.248sec for Alpine -- 0.315sec quicker than second-placed Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

Verstappen can claim the title on Sunday if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do, but he put in only a short stint in first practice.

The Red Bull runaway leader did not enter the fray until halfway through and clocked a best time of 1min 43.362sec.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Verstappen’s nearest rival in the championship standings, had the third-fastest time in 1min 42.634sec.

Click here for full story