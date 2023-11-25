When league leaders Bayer Leverkusen travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday coach Xabi Alonso wants his side to continue to follow his example by embracing their on-field creativity and intelligence.

Alonso has masterminded a stunning turnaround at Leverkusen, taking them from the relegation places last year to the top of the table in what is becoming an unlikely run at the Bundesliga title.

“I was encouraged to have my own creativity on the pitch, to make my own decisions” the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder told a select group of media including AFP. 

