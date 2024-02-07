Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said former team-mate Xabi Alonso has his unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen playing in the ex-midfielder’s own image, before Saturday’s clash between the sides.

Bayern travel to Leverkusen this weekend sitting in the unfamiliar second spot in the Bundesliga table, two points behind Alonso’s unbeaten league leaders.

“It’s like how Xabi played when he was a player,” Neuer said of Alonso’s Leverkusen in an interview with the Bundesliga website.

“He gained an insight into a good passing game, playing with a lot of possession, and he passed this onto his team.

“He’s a player who really enjoyed having the ball and his team have this character, where they want to have the ball and not chase it,” the 37-year-old goalkeeper added.

